Nathan Lyon (R) of Australia bowls on day five of the second Test match between Australia and India at Perth Stadium, Australia, Dec. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian players celebrate winning on day five of the second Test match between Australia and India at Perth Stadium, Australia, Dec. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Indian captain Virat Kohli reacts during a press conference after Australia claimed victory in the second Test match against India at Perth Stadium in Perth, Australia, Dec. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Pat Cummins of Australia celebrates after bowling and catching Jasprit Bumrah of India to win the Test on day five of the second Test match between Australia and India at Perth Stadium, Australia, Dec. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia on Tuesday ended a nine-month winless drought in Tests, beating India by 146 runs in the second match and leveling the ongoing four-test Border-Gavaskar series 1-1.

The last Australian test victory had come in March against South Africa in Durban after which their top players Steve Smith and David Warner were suspended for a year following a ball tampering scandal.