Aaron Finch of Australia bats during the second One-Day International (ODI) match between Australia and South Africa at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia, Nov. 9,2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MARIUZ

Heinrich Klaasen (R) of South Africa bats during the second One-Day International (ODI) match between Australia and South Africa at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia, Nov. 9,2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MARIUZ

(L-R) Chris Lynn, Adam Zampa and Alex Carey of Australia celebrate after the second One-Day International (ODI) match between Australia and South Africa at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia, Nov. 9,2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MARIUZ

Australia beat South Africa by seven runs in the second of the three-match one-day cricket series in Adelaide on Friday, ending a seven-game losing streak - their worst in the format.

Put in to bat first after losing the toss, the home team were bundled out for 231 in 48.3 overs, with Kagiso Rabada and Dwaine Pretorius sharing seven wickets between them.