Australia's Aaron Mooy (L) in action against Ali Salmeen of the UAE during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Asian playoff in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on 7 June 2022. EFE/EPA/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

The UAE's Caio Canedo (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Australia during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Asian playoff in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on 7 June 2022. EFE/EPA/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

Australia's Ajdin Hrustic (L) celebrates with teammate Nathaniel Atkinson after scoring against the UAE during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Asian playoff in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on 7 June 2022. EFE/EPA/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

Adjin Hrustic scored with six minutes left in regulation Tuesday to power Australia 2-1 past the United Arab Emirates and put the Socceroos in next week's intercontinental playoff against Peru for a place at World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

The vast majority of the 25,000 people in the stands at Al Rayyan Stadium in suburban Doha - which will be a venue for World Cup matches - were there to cheer on the UAE, trying to advance to the quadrennial tournament for only the second time.