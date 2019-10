Australian and Japanese rugby fans pose for a photo prior at the Rugby World Cup in Oita, Japan, 05 October 2019. EPA-EFE/HIROSHI YAMAMURA

Australia beat Georgia 27-8 in the Rugby World Cup in Japan on Friday, putting the team at the top of its group.

The Wallabies are leading Pool D with 16 points, ahead of Wales with 14, which is still due to play a final game in the first phase against Uruguay on Sunday.