Australia's national rugby union team on Saturday beat South Africa 23-18 to earn its first win in three matches in the 2018 edition of The Rugby Championship

Having lost its first two games against New Zealand (which once against retained the bi-nation Bledisloe Cup with those wins), the Wallabies had to dig deep in the second half at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane after trailing 18-17 at the intermission.