Peru's players show their dejection after losing 0-0 (5-4) to Australia in their AFC-CONMEBOL playoff in al-Rayyan, Qatar, on 13 June 2022 and failing to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. EFE/EPA/Noushad Thekkayil

Australia's supporters celebrate at the conclusion of the penalty shootout of the AFC-CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying playoff soccer match between Australia and Peru in Al Rayyan, Qatar, 13 June 2022. EFE/EPA/Noushad Thekkayil

Australia's players celebrate after defeating Peru on penalties 0-0 (5-4) in their AFC-CONMEBOL playoff match in al-Rayyan, Qatar, on 13 June 2022 and advancing to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. EFE/Alberto Estevez.

Australia on Monday secured the second-to-last berth in the 2022 World Cup with a dramatic 0-0 (5-4) victory over Peru on penalties, with substitute goalie Andrew Redmayne clinching the win with a diving save.

With their win, the Socceroos have reached their fifth consecutive World Cup and will be part of Group D in Qatar this November along with France, Denmark and Tunisia.