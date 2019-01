Rishabh Pant (L) of India bats during day two of the fourth Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney, Jan.4, 2019. EPA-EFE/STEVE CHRISTO AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Marnus Labuschagne (C) of Australia fields during day two of the fourth Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney, Jan.4, 2019. EPA-EFE/STEVE CHRISTO AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Cheteshwar Pujara of India plays a shot during day two of the fourth Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney, Jan.4, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Ravindra Jadeja of India avoids a short delivery from Josh Hazlewood of Australia during day two of the fourth Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney, Jan.4, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Tim Paine of Australia in the field during day two of the fourth Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney, Jan.4, 2019. EPA-EFE/STEVE CHRISTO AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Ravindra Jadeja of India hits the ball for four runs during day two of the fourth Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney, Jan.4, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Indian batsmen made good use of excellent batting conditions on day two of the fourth and final test against Australia at Sydney to post a mammoth 622/7 before declaring the innings towards the end of the day on Friday.

Cheteshwar Pujara missed his double century by just seven runs.