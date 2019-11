Caroline Garcia of France in action against Ashleigh Barty of Australia during their singles match on Nov. 9, 2019, in the Fed Cup final, which is being played at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Barty won 6-0, 6-0. EPA-EFE/GARY DAY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

France and Australia are tied at one match apiece after Kristina Mladenovic and world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty recorded lopsided victories here Saturday on the opening day of the best-of-five Fed Cup final.

Mladenovic took the court first at RAC Arena in this west-coast city and silenced the home crowd with a dominating 6-1, 6-1 win over Croatian-born Ajla Tomljanovic.