India captain Virat Kohli (L) and Australian captain Tim Paine (R) pose for photographs with the Border-Gavaskar trophy at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia, Dec. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT

India and Australia sweated it out on Wednesday in the nets, as the Australian captain named his starting team on the eve of the first Test of the four-match series that begins at the Adelaide Oval.

In his pre-match press conference, Australian skipper Tim Paine named his 11 starters for the first Test of the summer, while India's captain Virat Kohli declared a 12-man provisional squad that included veteran opener Murali Vijay, who was dropped in the second Test against England this year.