Brenden Hall of Australia celebrates after winning the men's S9 100m Backstroke Final of the Swimming competitions at the XXI Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast Aquatic Centre on the Gold Coast, Australia, Apr. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT

Bronte Campbell (R) of Australia celebrates with her teammates after winning the women's 4x100m Medley Relay Final of the Swimming competitions at the XXI Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast Aquatic Centre on the Gold Coast, Australia, Apr. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND

Mitch Larkin of Australia is on his way to win the men's 200m Individual Medley Final of the Swimming competitions at the XXI Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast Aquatic Centre on the Gold Coast, Australia, Apr. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND

Australia's men and women both won their respective 4 x 1,00 meter swimming relay races on Tuesday, as the host nation continued to rack up gold medals at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Australia's dominance in the pool has been repeatedly demonstrated at these Games, with 29 of their 50 gold medals so far coming in swimming disciplines.