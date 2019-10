Italian rider Francesco Bagnaia (L) of Pramac Racing and Spanish rider Marc Marquez (R) of Repsol Honda Team in action during Free Practice 4 on day two of the 2019 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix on Phillip Island in Victoria, Australia, Oct. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/SCOTT BARBOUR AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Spanish rider Maverick Vinales of Yamaha Factory Racing in action during Free Practice 4 on day two of the 2019 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix on Phillip Island in Victoria, Australia, Oct. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/SCOTT BARBOUR AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Wind became the unwitting protagonist at the Australian MotoGP’s Phillip Island circuit Saturday, with the top MotoGP class qualifying session postponed on a day when Spaniards were running riot on the track.

The leaders were Spain's Marcos Ramirez in Moto3 qualifier 2, Jorge Navarro in Moto2 of the same round, and Marc Marquez was looking to win the MotoGP free practice 4.EFE-EPA