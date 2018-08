Alexander Zverev, of Germany, in action against Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece, during their semifinal match at the Citi Open tennis tournament at the Fitzgerald Tennis Center in Washington, DC, USA, 04 August 2018. Zverev won the match 6-2,6-4. EPA-EFE/PETE MAROVICH

Alex De Minaur of Australia celebrates his voctory over Andrey Rublev of Russia during their semifinal match at the Citi Open tennis tournament at the Fitzgerald Tennis Center in Washington, DC, USA, 04 August 2018. EPA-EFE/PETE MAROVICH

Alex De Minaur of Australia celebrates a point while in action against Andrey Rublev of Russia during their semifinal match at the Citi Open tennis tournament at the Fitzgerald Tennis Center in Washington, DC, USA, 04 August 2018. EPA/PETE MAROVICH

Australian Alex de Minaur became the second finalist of the Washington Citi Open tournament, defeating Russian Andrey Rublev, sixteenth seeded, 5-7, 7-6 (6) and 6-4 and the in the semifinals on Saturday.

De Minaur, who occupies the 72nd place in the ATP ranking, will be measured in the final tomorrow by German Alexander Zverev, first seeded and number 3 in the world, who won in the first semifinal against the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (10) 6-2 and 6-4.