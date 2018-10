Matthew Brumby (L) of Australia leads during the Men's 1500m IT4 event at the Invictus Games Sydney 2018, in Sydney, Australia, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRAIG GOLDING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Competitors celebrate following the Men's 1500m IT4 event at the Invictus Games Sydney 2018, in Sydney, Australia, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRAIG GOLDING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Matthew Brumby of Australia reacts during the Men's 1500m IT4 event at the Invictus Games Sydney 2018, in Sydney, Australia, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRAIG GOLDING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia's Matthew Brumby took gold in the Men's IT4 1,500m final of the Sydney Invictus Games on Friday.

At the Sydney Olympic Park Athletic Centre, Brumby crossed the line with a time of 4:44:35 to take top spot on the podium ahead of Joshua David Smith of the USA with a time of 5:02:03 for silver, according to official results.