Cardinal George Pell arrives at County Court in Melbourne, Australia, Feb.27, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/ERIK ANDERSON AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Cardinal George Pell, the former head of the Vatican's finances, will be sentenced on Wednesday for child sexual abuse committed in late 1996 and early 1997.

Pell, 77, continues to be in a Melbourne prison awaiting his sentencing since Feb. 27, a day after his guilty verdict was made public.