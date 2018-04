Welsh rider Geraint Thomas (Sky) competes in the prologue of the Tour of Romandie on Tuesday, April 24, in Fribourg, Switzerland. EFE-EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Australian cyclist Michael Matthews (Sunweb) competes in the prologue of the Tour of Romandie on Tuesday, April 24, in Fribourg, Switzerland. EFE-EPA/Valentin Flauraud

Slovenia's Primoz Roglic (Lotto Jumbo) rides the prologue of the Tour of Romandie on Tuesday, April 24, in Fribourg, Switzerland. EFE-EPA/Valentin Flauraud

Australia's Michael Matthews (Sunweb) stands on the podium after winning the prologue of the Tour of Romandie on Tuesday, April 24, in Fribourg, Switzerland. EFE-EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Australian cyclist Michael Matthews (Sunweb) is the early leader in the Tour de Romandie after winning Tuesday's prologue here.

Matthews, 27, became the first to wear the yellow jersey with a winning time of 5 minutes, 33 seconds in the 4km circuit around Fribourg, outpacing Switzerland's Tom Bohli (BMC) by a single second.