Players of France's national basketball team react after losing to Argentina in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 semifinal in Beijing, China, Sept. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Players of Australia's national basketball team react after losing to Spain in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 semifinal in Beijing, China, Sept. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

The national men's basketball teams of Australia and France are set to put up a tenacious fight over the weekend as the two countries vie for the coveted bronze medal in the FIBA World Cup being held in China.

The Oceanic team, which lost its semifinal bout to Spain 95-88 after a heart-stopping double overtime, will seek to triumph in Sunday's fixture over a very strong France that was nonetheless outplayed 80-66 by Argentina in its bid to reach the final. EFE-EPA