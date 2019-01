Chris Ikonomidis (L) of Australia in action against Abdallatif Albahdari (L) of Palestine during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup group B soccer match between Palestine and Australia in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Awer Mabil of Australia celebrates scoring during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup group B soccer match between Palestine and Australia in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Giannou Apostolos (R) of Australia scores during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup group B soccer match between Palestine and Australia in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Giannou Apostolos (front) of Australia celebrates scoring during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup group B soccer match between Palestine and Australia in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Australia bounced back to earn a 3-0 win over Palestine in the 2019 Asian Cup on Friday to keep their title defense campaign alive, after losing their opener to Jordan.

With only one knock out stage berth up for grabs, as Jordan had already secured a second round place, Australia - the 2015 Asian Cup winner - needed a win to stay in contention in Group B.