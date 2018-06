Australia's head coach Bert van Marwijk (C) during a team's training session at Park Arena in Adler Sochi, Russia, on June 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

The Australian national team trained on Monday to prepare for their do-or-die clash with Peru in their last Group C game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Australia coach Bert van Marwijk gave no clues about the starting lineup for Tuesday's game, where the Socceroos will need to pull off a win to keep any hope alive of advancing to the knockout round.