Kemba Walker (2-R) of the USA in action during match 1 of the Pre-FIBA World Cup series between Australia and the USA at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, Aug 22, 2019. EFE-EPA/SCOTT BARBOUR AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Patty Mills (L) of Australia in action against Donovan Mitchell (R) of the USA during match 1 of the Pre-FIBA World Cup series between Australia and the USA at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, Aug 22, 2019. EFE-EPA/SCOTT BARBOUR AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian actor Russell Crowe watches match 1 of the Pre-FIBA World Cup series between Australia and the USA in Melbourne, Australia, Aug 22, 2019. EFE-EPA/SCOTT BARBOUR AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian authorities said Friday they would probe allegations that some basketball fans were duped into buying tickets after being promised big NBA stars would be playing in an exhibition game between Australia and the United States.

Already disappointed with the lack of star power in the game played Thursday on a raised court to accommodate a large crowd, spectators have also complained of improper seating arrangements at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne.