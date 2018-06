Jan Kopic (L) of the Czech Republic in action against Trent Sainsbury (R) of Australia during the International Friendly soccer match between Australia and the Czech Republic in Sankt Poelten, Austria, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Mathew Leckie (C) of Australia in action against Antonin Barak (R) of the Czech Republic during the International Friendly soccer match between Australia and the Czech Republic in Sankt Poelten, Austria, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Australia on Friday routed the Czech Republic 4-0 in a tune-up friendly ahead of the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The game was played amid the controversy caused by the calling up of 38-year-old Aussie soccer great Tim Cahill to the Australia team's 26-man roster; Cahill's face is synonymous in Australia with Caltex, an international petroleum company and one of the main sponsors of the Australian soccer federation.