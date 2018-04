(L-R) Bronte Campbell,Cate Campbell, Shayna Jack and Emma McKeon of Australia pose after winning the Women's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final of the XXI Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast Aquatic Centre on the Gold Coast, Australia, 05 April 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT

(L-R) Gold Medalists Shayna Jack, Bronte Campbell, Emma McKeon, Cate Campbell of Australia celebrate during the medal ceremony for the Women's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final during the XXI Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast Aquatic Centre on the Gold Coast, Australia, 05 April 2018. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND

(L-R) Shayna Jack, Cate Campbell, Emma McKeon and Bronte Campbell celebrate winning the Women's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final of the XXI Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast Aquatic Centre on the Gold Coast, Australia, Apr. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND

The Australian team in the Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay on Thursday broke its own world record to secure the gold medal at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Shayna Jack, Bronte Campbell, Emma McKeon and Cate Campbell stopped the clock at three minutes and 30.05 seconds, slashing the record by 0.6 seconds.