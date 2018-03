Former Australian cricket captain Steve Smith reacts during a press conference after arriving at Sydney International Airport, Australia, Mar. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/BRENDAN ESPOSITO

Australian cricketers Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft apologised on Thursday for their actions in a ball-tampering scandal which has consumed the world of cricket.

Cricket Australia has banned vice captain Warner and captain Smith for one year and Bancroft for nine months from international cricket for their roles in the affair.