Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle tees off during round 1 of the Australian PGA Championship at the Royal Pines resort on the Gold Coast, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/Dan Peled

Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle passed away in Torquay, Australia, on Thursday at the age of 36 years after a long battle with leukemia.

Lyle, who had been diagnosed with leukemia for the third time, had undergone several operations recently but as there had been no improvement, he decided to stop cancer treatment and begin palliative care.