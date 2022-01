Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against Alexander Zverev of Germany during their semi final match of the Nitto ATP Finals tennis tournament in Turin, Italy, 20 November 2021 (re-issued on 04 January 2022). EPA-EFE FILE/Alessandro Di Marco

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning against Marin Cilic of Croatia during their semi final Davis Cup tie between Serbia and Croatia held at Madrid Arena tennis complex in Madrid, central Spain, 03 December 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/Emilio Naranjo

Australia’s home affairs minister on Wednesday warned tennis stars that the federal government ultimately had the power to block entry, as the medical exemption from Covid-19 vaccination requirements granted to Novak Djokovic to play at the Australian Open sparked uproar.

The tournament requires proof of vaccination against Covid-19, and the world No. 1 has repeatedly refused to publicly reveal his vaccination status, so he was not expected to compete.