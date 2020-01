Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his quarter final match against Dominic Thiem of Austria at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 29 January 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL DODGE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Dominic Thiem of Austria reacts during his quarter final match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 29 January 2020. EFE/EPA/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Dominic Thiem of Austria in action during his quarter final match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 29 January 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL DODGE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Simona Halep of Romania in action against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia during a Women's Singles quarter-final match on day 10 of the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 29 January 2020. EPA-EFE/SCOTT BARBOUR EDITORIAL USE ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Simona Halep of Romania reacts after winning her women's singles quarterfinal match against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 29 January 2020. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO