The Australian Open mens final trophy, also known as The Norman Brooks Challenge Cup, is displayed ahead of the men's singles final match between Roger Federer of Switzerland against Marin Cilic of Croatia on day fourteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/LUKAS COCH

The Australian Open is set to introduce a 10-point tie break should the players be tied at 6-6 in the final set (the fifth set in the men's draw and the third in the women's competition) starting in 2019, organizers announced on Friday.

Current and former players, as well as other parties involved in the game, took part in the decision-making to change the current format, which implies that the final set gets decided by a two-game advantage, according to the organizers.