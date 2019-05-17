Australia's Israel Folau scores a try during the Rugby autumn international match between England and Australia at Twickenham stadium in London, Britain, Nov. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NEIL HALL

A panel on Friday ordered Rugby Australia – the entity that controls the country's national rugby union team – to terminate the contract of one of its players for violating its code of conduct by expressing homophobic comments on social media.

The decision was taken after Israel Folau, 30, challenged his sacking, which was announced last month by Rugby Australia when the player refused to apologize for a controversial Instagram post in which he lambasted several groups from his point of view as a conservative Christian.