The judokas of Kazakhstan Bekarys Saduakas (R), and Georgia Ilia Sulamanidze (L), dispute the final of Judo -100kg during the Youth Games of Buenos Aires 2018, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 09 October 2018. EPA-EFE/Marina Guillen

Raffaela Igl of Germany in action against Margarita Gritsenko of Kazakhstan during The Judo Womens -78kg Final at The Asia Pavilion, Youth Olympic Park during The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina, 09 October 2018. EPA-EFE/Joe Toth for OIS/IOC HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo provided by OIS/IOC of Greta Rankelyte of Lithuania in action during The Shooting Women's 10m Air Pistol Qualification at The Shooting Range, Tecnopolis Park during Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina, 09 October 2018. EPA-EFE/Florian Eisele for OIS/IOC HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the OIS/IOC shows Sandra Lettner of Austria (right) doing high five with Laura Lammer of Austria during the Sport Climbing Women's Combined Speed Finals at the Parque Mujeres Argentinas, Urban Park at the Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina, 06 October 2018. EPA-EFE/Lukas Schulze for OIS/IOC HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Austrian's Sandra Lettner and Laura Lammer on Tuesday topped the podium in sport climbing, while Indian Manu Bhaskar won the gold medal in shooting on the third day of the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

Lettner won the gold medal in sport climbing, which was included for the first time as an Olympic sports, while Lammer won the bronze. The silver medal went to Slovenian Vita Lukan.