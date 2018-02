Gold medalist Anna Gasser of Austria jumps and wins gold in the Women's Snowboard Big Air competition at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Spencer O'Brien of Canada in action during the Women's Snowboard Big Air final at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Bronze medalist Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand in action during the Women's Snowboard Big Air competition at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Gold medalist Anna Gasser of Austria (C), Silver medallist Jamie Anderson of the US (L) and Bronze medallist Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand (R) jubilate at the venue ceremony for the Women's Snowboard Big Air competition at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Gold medalist Anna Gasser of Austria jubilates her win in the Women's Snowboard Big Air competition at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Austria's Anna Gasser won gold in the first ever women's snowboard 'big air' final on Thursday at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.

The 26-year-old posted a score of 185.00 (calculated from the total of a competitor's two best runs out of three), 7.75 points better than second placed Jamie Anderson who took silver.