Marko Arnautovic (R) of Austria celebrates with team-mate David Alaba after scoring the 3-1 goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 group C preliminary round soccer match between Austria and North Macedonia in Bucharest, Romania, 13 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Robert Ghement

Marko Arnautovic (R) of Austria talks with Ezgjan Alioski of North Macedonia after the UEFA EURO 2020 group C preliminary round soccer match between Austria and North Macedonia in Bucharest, Romania, 13 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Robert Ghement