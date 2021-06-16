Austria forward Marko Arnautovic has been handed a one-match ban for insulting a rival player after scoring a goal against North Macedonia in the Euro 2020 Group C fixture at the weekend.
Marko Arnautovic (R) of Austria celebrates with team-mate David Alaba after scoring the 3-1 goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 group C preliminary round soccer match between Austria and North Macedonia in Bucharest, Romania, 13 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Robert Ghement
Marko Arnautovic (R) of Austria talks with Ezgjan Alioski of North Macedonia after the UEFA EURO 2020 group C preliminary round soccer match between Austria and North Macedonia in Bucharest, Romania, 13 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Robert Ghement
Marko Arnautovic (R) of Austria celebrates with team-mate David Alaba after scoring the 3-1 goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 group C preliminary round soccer match between Austria and North Macedonia in Bucharest, Romania, 13 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Robert Ghement
