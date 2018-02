Victor Muffat-Jeandet of France in action during the Slalom portion of the Men's Alpine Combined race at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Gold medal winner Marcel Hirscher (C) of Austria is flanked by silver medalist Alexis Pinturault (L) of France and bronze winner Victor Muffat-Jeandet of France after the Men's Alpine Combined race at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

Austrian Marcel Hirscher, a serial World Cup winner, won the first Olympic gold medal of his career Tuesday after winning the Men's Alpine Combined Slalom at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.

The 28-year-old Hirscher, who has won six overall World Cup titles, came into PyeongChang with just one silver medal from his two previous Olympic Games.