Gold medal winner Marcel Hirscher of Austria reacts in the finish area after the second run of the Men's Giant Slalom race at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Bat

Gold medal winner Marcel Hirscher of Austria reacts in the finish area after the second run of the Men's Giant Slalom race at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Gold medal winner Marcel Hirscher of Austria in the second run of the Men's Giant Slalom race at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Bat

(L-R) Silver medal winner Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway, gold medal winner Marcel Hirscher of Austria, bronze medal winner Alexis Pinturault of France react after the Men's Giant Slalom at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Bat

Gold medal winner Marcel Hirscher of Austria celebrates in the finish area after the second run of the Men's Giant Slalom race at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

Gold medal winner Marcel Hirscher of Austria celebrates during the venue ceremony for the Men's Giant Slalom race at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Austria's Marcel Hirscher, the only six-time winner of the Alpine Ski World Cup, won his second gold at the PyeongChang Winter Games Sunday after emerging victorious from the giant slalom in South Korea.

Hirscher, 28, on Tuesday had already closed the circle when he secured the only title he had not yet won - the Olympic - in Jeongseon and Sunday added the giant slalom to his already vast list of trophies.