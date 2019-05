Austrian former Formula One driver Niki Lauda (R) and wife Birgit arrive at the Laureus Sport Awards in Berlin, Germany, Apr. 18, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAINER JENSEN GERMANY OUT

Niki Lauda during a photo-op for the legends race at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, Jun. 21, 2014. EPA-EFE/FILE/HANS KLAUS TECHT

Airline operator and pilot Niki Lauda waves from the cockpit after a successful test flight with an A320 at the Salzburg airport, Austria, Apr. 18, 2010. EPA-EFE/FILE/BARBARA GINDL AUSTRIA OUT

Niki Lauda speaks during an interview on the Hockenheimring in Hockenheim, Germany, Jul. 30, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/WOLFRAM KASTL

Three-time Formula One champion and businessman, Austrian Niki Lauda, has passed away at the age of 70, his family announced Monday night.

"With deep sadness, we announce that our beloved Niki has peacefully passed away with his family on Monday, May 20, 2019," Lauda's family said in a statement.