Thousands of Vietnamese took to the streets to protest against a draft law on foreign investment in Special Economic Zones, in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam Jun. 10, 2018. EFE/Eric San Juan

The chairwoman of Vietnam's National Assembly appealed for calm on Monday, a day after thousands had taken to streets nationwide to protest a draft law on special economic zones.

Speaking during the opening session of the National Assembly, Thi Kim Ngan said the party and state would listen to the protesters' concerns surrounding the draft SEZ bill, which, if passed, would allow foreign investors to lease land in specially approved areas, state-owned Vietnam News Agency reported.