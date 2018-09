Julián Quiñones (r) from Tigres fights for tha ball with Celso Ortiz (l) from Rayados of Monterrey Sept.23, 2018, on the tenth match of the Torneo Apertura 2018 in the Estadio Universitario in Monterrey (Mexico). EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

The Attorney General's Office in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon is trying to find those responsible for a brutal attack on a Tigres UANL fan, who was seriously injured over the weekend by supporters of the rival Monterrey Rayados, officials told EFE.

"According to the most recent reports, the victim is in critical condition, and doctors at University Hospital are working to save the patient's life," an AG's office spokesman said.