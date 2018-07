Pachuca's Erick Gutierrez (R) fights for the ball with Monterrey's Erick Cantu (L) during the Liga MX Apertura tournament match played on July 21, 2018, at Hidalgo Stadium in Pachuca, Mexico. EPA-EFE/David Martinez Pelcastre

Pachuca's Victor Guzman (R) fights for the ball with Monterrey's Stefan Medina (L) during the Liga MX Apertura tournament match played on July 21, 2018, at Hidalgo Stadium in Pachuca, Mexico. EPA-EFE/David Martinez Pelcastre

Monterrey players celebrate after scoring a goal against Pachuca on July 21, 2018, at Hidalgo Stadium in Pachuca, Mexico. EPA-EFE/David Martinez Pelcastre

Colombian Aviles Hurtado scored a goal in the 65th minute to lead the Monterrey Rayados to a 1-0 win over the Pachuca Tuzos in Liga MX Apertura tournament action.

Monterrey, managed by Uruguayan Diego Alonso, and Pachuca, which has Spaniard Pako Ayestaran at the helm, squandered multiple scoring opportunities in Saturday's match.