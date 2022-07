Belgian midfield Axel Witsel during his presentation as new Atletico Madrid's player at Metropolitano auditorium, in Madrid, Spain, 13 July 2022. EPA-EFE/Victor Lerena

Axel Witsel was unveiled as Atletico Madrid's latest signing on Wednesday, after agreeing to a one-year contract.

The Belgian international midfielder joins Atletico on a free transfer from German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund, where he scored 10 goals in four seasons, winning the German Cup and the German Supercup.