Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon in action against Taiwan's Tai Tzu-ying during the women's singles final at the Perodua Malaysia Masters badminton tournament in Bukit Jalil, Malaysia, on Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

Taiwan's Tai Tzu-ying in action against Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon during the women's singles final at the Perodua Malaysia Masters badminton tournament in Bukit Jalil, Malaysia, on Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in action against Japan's Kenta Nishimoto during the men's singles final at the Perodua Malaysia Masters badminton tournament in Bukit Jalil, Malaysia, on Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

Danish badminton world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen defeated Japan's Kenta Nishimoto 21-13, 21-23, 21-18 in the Malaysia Masters final on Sunday.

"The situation today was very tricky, especially with the draft. I've faced some upsets in the past under conditions like this," Axelsen said.