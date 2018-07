Taiwan's Tai Tzu-ying hits a backhand during her quarter-final match against Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour at the Indonesia Open, a BWF World Tour Super 1000 badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, 06 July 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

The world's top-ranked badminton players in men's and women's singles - Denmark's Viktor Axelsen and Taiwan's Tai Tzu-ying - cruised into the semi-finals of the Indonesia Open with routine victories Friday night.

Axelsen played the penultimate match on the Stadium 1 court and raced to a 21-11, 21-10 victory over Japan's Kanta Tsuneyama.