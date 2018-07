Spain's Pako Ayestaran will make his debut on July 21 as the new head coach of C.F. Pachuca, which has been arguably the most successful Mexican-league club of the past 20 years. EPA-EFE/FILE/David Martinez Pelcastre

Spain's Pako Ayestaran will debut on Saturday as the new head coach of C.F. Pachuca, which has been arguably the most successful Mexican-league club of the past 20 years.

Pachuca has won six Mexican-league (Liga MX Apertura or Clausura) titles since 1999, as well as five CONCACAF Champions' Cup/Champions League titles and one Copa Sudamericana title.