Daria Gavrilova of Australia in action against Serena Williams of the USA in their first round match of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament at the Linder Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, USA, Aug. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus eliminated Spain's Carla Suarez to advance to the second round of the Cincinnati Masters hoping to claim the title again after five years.

Former number one, Azarenka, took over Suarez 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4 in a two-and-a-half hours long match and is set to play against the sixth-seed Caroline Garcia of France in the second round.