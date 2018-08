Belarusian tennis player Victoria Azarenka takes part in a press conference on June 17, 2018, during the presentation of the Mallorca Open, a grass-court tournament in Spain. EPA-EFE/Cati Cladera

Belarusian Victoria Azarenka cruised into the quarter-finals of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over lucky loser Anna Blinkova.

Azarenka had been scheduled to face Spanish top seed and world No. 7 Garbiñe Muguruza in the second round of this hard-court event in northern California.