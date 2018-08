Sloane Stephens of the United States reacts after defeating Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine in second-round action at the US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 29 August 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Venus Williams of the United States reaches for a forehand during her US Open second-round match against Camila Giorgi of Italy, a match played in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 29 August 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus hits a forehand during her US Open second-round match against Daria Gavrilova of Australia, a contest played in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 29 August 2018. EPA-EFE/RAY STUBBLEBINE

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus hits a forehand during her second-round match at the US Open against Australia's Daria Gavrilova, a contest played in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 29 August 2018. EPA-EFE/RAY STUBBLEBINE

Belarusian two-time runner-up Victoria Azarenka looked close to peak form in defeating 25th-seeded Australian Daria Gavrilova 6-2, 6-1 in second-round action Wednesday afternoon at the US Open.

Azarenka, who lost to American great Serena Williams in the 2012 and 2013 finals of this Grand Slam tennis event, used her potent return game to break Gavrilova's serve seven times during the one-hour, 21-minute contest.