Timea Babos of Hungary (L) and Kristina Mladenovic of France (2-L) celebrate their win against Elena Vesnina (2-R) and Ekaterina Makarova of Russia (R) at the conclusion of the womenís doubles final match on day twelve of the Australian Open tennis tournament, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 26 January 2018. EPA/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Timea Babos of Hungary (R) and Kristina Mladenovic of France (L) celebrate their win against Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina of Russia during the womenís doubles final match on day twelve of the Australian Open tennis tournament, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 26 January 2018. EPA/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Kristina Mladenovic of France (L) and Timea Babos of Hungary (R) celebrate their win against Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina of Russia during the womenís doubles final match on day twelve of the Australian Open tennis tournament, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 26 January 2018. EPA/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Timea Babos of Hungary (L) and Kristina Mladenovic of France (R) celebrate their win against Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina of Russia during the womenís doubles final match on day twelve of the Australian Open tennis tournament, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 26 January 2018. EPA/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Hungarian Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic of France on Friday won the women's doubles title at the Australian Open after defeating the second seeded Russian pair of Elena Vesnina and Ekaterina Makarova 6-4, 6-3.

It took the fifth-seeded Hungarian/French duo one hour and 20 minutes to win their first Grand Slam title together; after renewing their partnership they had ended after the WTA Finals in 2015.