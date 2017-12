Villarreal midfielder Manu Trigueros reacts after receiving a red card during the Spanish First Division League soccer match at host Valencia's Mestalla stadium on Dec. 23, 2017. EPA-EFE/Kai Foersterling

Villarreal's players celebrate winning their Spanish First Division League soccer match at host Valencia's Mestalla stadium on Dec. 23, 2017. EPA-EFE/Kai Foersterling

Colombian Carlos Bacca on Saturday led Villarreal to a 1-0 win over host Valencia in the 17th round of Spanish First Division soccer action, earning the win at the Mestalla for the third consecutive year.

Bacca got the better of Villarreal goalkeeper Norberto Neto in a one-on-one situation in the 24th minute for the match's lone tally.