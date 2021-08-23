The president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, returned to Japan on Monday to attend the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.
The president of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach reacts during the Artistic Gymnastics Women Final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 27 July 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH
A handout photo made available by the Olympic Information Service shows The Agitos outside the Olympic Stadium in the build-up to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Tokyo, Japan, 20 August 2021 (issued 22 August 2021). EPA-EFE/Joel Marklund / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
The shoes of an athlete during the swim training in the Aquatics Centre at the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 in Tokyo, Japan, 23 August 2021. EPA-EFE/ENNIO LEANZA
