President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach (C), President of the Mexican Olympic Committee Carlos Padilla (L) and honorary IOC member Olegario Vazquez Rana (R) take part in a press conference, in Mexico City, Mexico, 27 September 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach takes part in a press conference, in Mexico City, Mexico, 27 September 2018. Bach trusts the success of the Olympic Games Tokio 2020 and praised the good conditions and the Japanese people who organize the event. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

The President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Thursday expressed his confidence in the success of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo and praised Japan for its good conditions to organize the sports event.

"I have been in contact with the Japanese authorities; Tokyo is a safe place, with first class construction, technology and people with experience, we are confident that the Games will succeed," Thomas Bach said at a press conference in Mexico City.