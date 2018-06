From left to right: Colombia's Radamel Falcao, Santiago Arias, Mateus Uribe, Wilmar Barrios, and Cristian Zapata take part in practice on Monday, June 11, in Carnago, Italy. EFE-EPA/Matteo Bazzi

Colombia's Radamel Falcao (L), Cristian Zapata, and Santiago Arias take part in practice on Monday, June 11, in Carnago, Italy. EFE-EPA/Matteo Bazzi

Colombia have the players and the spirit to be legitimate contenders to hoist the 2018 World Cup, defender Cristian Zapata said here Monday after the squad's final practice in Italy before heading to Russia for the tournament.

Zapata, originally seen as doubtful for the World Cup due to injuries, said he felt good working out with his teammates at the practice facility near Milan.