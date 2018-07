Goalkeeper Raul Fernandez faces the media during his presentation as the latest acquisition of UD Las Palmas on Monday, July 23, in Las Palmas, Spain. EFE-EPA/Elvira Urquijo A

Goalkeeper Raul Fernandez said here Monday during his presentation as the latest signing of UD Las Palmas that he is fully recovered from the hip surgery he underwent in January and anxious to return to action.

The 30-year-old Bilbao native, who recently parted ways with Levante after two seasons, said that accepting the offer from Las Palmas was an easy choice, as the Canary Islands club has "all the ingredients" he was seeking, including a distinguished history and devoted fans.