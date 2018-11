Injured Milan's Gonzalo Higuain (R) leaves the field during the Italian Serie A soccer match Udinese Calcio vs AC Milan at Friuli-Dacia Arena stadium in Udine, Italy, Nov. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Stefano Lancia

Argentina and AC Milan striker Gonzalo Higuain has not been included in the Italian team's roster for UEFA Europa League match against the La Liga's Real Betis due to the back injury he suffered during his most recent Serie A match against Udinese.

Real Betis is scheduled to host AC Milan in Europa League Group F Matchday 4 event at Benito Villamarin in Seville, Spain on Thursday.